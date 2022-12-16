Landslide - 11 remains yet to be identified: Dr Zaliha

KUALA LUMPUR: The remains of the 11 victims of the landslide incident at Batang Kali, Selangor that were taken to Sungai Buloh Hospital for post mortem are yet to be identified as at 4 pm today.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the hospital’s forensic medical team was gathering ante-mortem data from the victims’ next of kin to speed up the body identification process while waiting for post-mortem order from the police.

“We have strict procedures, as long as we have not obtained the post-mortem order, an autopsy will not be carried out,“ she told reporters at Sungai Buloh Hospital Forensic Department here today.

Dr Zaliha said COVID-19 screening would also conducted on the bodies before the post-mortem process begins.

In addition, she said forensic teams from several other hospitals in the Klang Valley are at the hospital to assist the post-mortem process.

The hospital expects to receive several more bodies soon. - Bernama