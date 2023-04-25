Landslide: 45 people, including MACA quarters residents, moved to safe area

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy (MACA) has emptied its entire premises and transferred 45 people after a landslide occurred at its main entrance at around 1.3- pm today.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said in a statement tonight that 22 officers, 16 cleaning crew and seven quarters residents, including families of officers were moved to a safe area.

“The evacuation was on the advice of the Fire Department and will continue until the affected area is declared safe. As of now, the MACA is ready for further instructions from the authorities and will make further announcements in the future.

“The MACA is asking the public to not speculate and to give the authorities the opportunity to investigate the cause of the landslide,” the commission said.

MACA and the Integrity Institute of Malaysia administration staff of around 36 men and 40 women, went through a harrowing experience when the landslide occurred in the area, but luckily no one was injured.

The landslide, measuring 30.48 by 36.57 square meters, destroyed a small control post. - Bernama