Landslide: 51 adults, 30 kids registered at campsite last night

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 51 adults and 30 children were registered for overnight stay at the Father’s Organic Farm campsite in Batang Kali, which was hit with an early morning landslide today, said the person in charge of the campsite, who only wished to be known as Chang.

“The number comprises those who had registered with the campsite,” she told Bernama when contacted.

However, Chang said she was unsure if there were any children below four years old at the campsite as they were not required to register, as only children between four and 12 years old needed to register.

Chang said the campers were mostly families and there were no groups of school or university students.

It was initially reported that about 100 people were feared trapped at the campsite following the 30-metre-high landslide.

As of 11 am, 53 victims have been brought out safely, while nine perished in the incident.

The search and rescue operation is still ongoing at the site. - Bernama