Landslide: APM member passes out while on duty

BATANG KALI: A member of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) who was involved in a search and rescue (SAR) operation for victims of the landslide tragedy at the Father’s Organic Farm camping site, Gohtong Jaya, here, passed out, believed to be due to extreme fatigue.

Selangor APM spokesman said Muhammad Faiq Haikhal Mohd Jeffrey from the Sabak Bernam branch passed out at about 1 pm today, also believed to be due to the scorching hot weather and dehydration.

“He started his duties today at 7.30 am and has been involved in the SAR operation on a rotating basis according to the set schedule,” he told Bernama here today.

He added that the APM member has been taken to the Selayang Hospital for further treatment.

The landslide that hit the campsite at 2.42 am on Dec 16 has so far claimed 30 lives, with one more missing out of a reported 92 victims. The remaining 61 victims survived. - Bernama