Landslide at Jln Kupang-Gerik-Jeli, motorists urged to be careful

IPOH: Road users are advised to be careful when passing through Jalan Kupang-Gerik-Jeli of Jalan Raya Timur Barat (JRTB) after the Banding Fisheries Centre in Gerik which suffered cracks and sedimentation due to a landslide on Dec 19.

Perak Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Harun said the incident occurred at about 6pm involving the FT004 stretch at Section 158.60 on the right side of the road about three kilometres from the fisheries centre.

He said the Traffic Management Plan (TMP) has been implemented at the affected road and only one lane on the route is open to enable vehicles from both directions to continue their journey to their respective destinations.

“Personnel from the Public Works Department (PWD) and the road concessionaire have been stationed at the location to control the traffic,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Mohd Zolkafly said new soil movements have been detected at the location and as a temporary measure, the collapsed slope area has been covered with canvas sheets.

He said works to widen the road shoulder had also been implemented to divert traffic to a safer route.

A report on the incident had been prepared by the Hulu Perak PWD and efforts were also being made for long-term solutions to the problem to be implemented soon. - Bernama