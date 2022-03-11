Landslide: Authorities, SAR team continue monitoring affected area

KUALA LUMPUR: Authorities and rescue teams continue monitoring the landslide area at Taman Bukit Permai 2, Ampang near here today even though the search and rescue (SAR) operation had ended early today.

Bernama’s check at the location found that the area was still under the control of the authorities.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari was also spotted checking around the area.

The landslide, which occurred yesterday evening, claimed four lives, while another victim escaped with minor injuries.

The incident also affected 15 homes and 10 vehicles.

The SAR operation for the five victims began as soon as nine firemen from the Pandan Fire and Rescue station arrived at the scene after receiving a distress call at 5.54 pm and ended at 2 am today after the last victim was found. - Bernama