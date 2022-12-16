Landslide - Batang Kali campsite operated illegally: Nga

BATANG KALI: The camping site at Father’s Organic Farm here, the scene of a tragic landslide here early today which has so far claimed 16 lives, had been operating illegally.

Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming (pix), in confirming this, said the campsite was run without an operating licence from the Hulu Selangor District Council.

“This is an offence under Act 133, namely the Street Drainage and Building Act.

“If convicted, the person (the operator) can be sentenced to three years in prison or a fine of not more than RM50,000,“ he told reporters after checking on the search and rescue (SAR) operations in the area today.

As of 5 pm, the death toll had reached 18 victims with 15 more missing.

Police said some 100 people were at the campsite when the landslide struck.

Nga said all ‘high-risk’ camping sites across the country have been ordered to be closed for seven days with effect from today.

He said the local authorities have been informed of this and the move is to prevent similar incidents, especially when the country is currently facing the northeast monsoon.

“All campsites along rivers, waterfalls and even hillsides that may be dangerous will be immediately vacated for seven days. This situation will continue until new instructions are issued by the government later.

“We will continue to monitor the situation at the scene and also weather conditions. We will also work with the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) for a more accurate weather forecast,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, when met the scene, said as of noon today, a total of 628 rescue personnel from 16 agencies were involved in the SAR operation.

He said the main focus of the SAR operation was to rescue victims suspected of being buried, while health personnel are focused on treating the injured.

“We will also ensure the welfare of the victims by providing appropriate assistance which will be managed by the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) in collaboration with the disaster management committee at the district level,“ he said. - Bernama