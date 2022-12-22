Landslide: Bodies and ashes of three in family, arrived in Malacca for funeral rites

ALOR GAJAH: A sombre air enveloped the house as soon as the bodies of three in a family together with the ashes of another member of the same family, arrived at their residence here, today.

All of them from Machap Baru, here, were victims of the landslide at Fathers’ Organic Farm in Gohtong Jaya, Batang Kali, last Friday.

The bodies of husband and wife Lai Chee Sam, 33 and Lai See Tin and their two-year-old son Jonas Lai Ze Kai with the ashes of their daughter Giselle Lai Yu Xi, 6, arrived at the compound of their house in Taman Machap Indah, Machap Baru at 3.45 this afternoon.

When met by reporters at the funeral ceremony at the residence, Machap Baru village head Micheal Tai said Giselle’s body had been cremated in accordance to the rites at Kesang Chinese Cemetery, Jasin yesterday.

Also present to pay their last respects and express condolences were Alor Gajah district police chief Superintendent Arshad Abu, besides nearly 50 family members and nearby residents.

Earlier, Chee Sam was found and confirmed dead on Dec 18 while his wife and two-year-old son were found the next day (Dec 19) while his daughter was found last night (Dec 20).

A cremation ceremony will be performed on Tuesday at Kesang Chinese Cemetery, Jasin. - Bernama