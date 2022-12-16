Landslide: Bodies of mother and toddler found hugging each other

BATANG KALI: The bodies of a mother and child, believed to be buried alive in the landslide at a campsite in Gohtong Jaya this morning, were found hugging each other.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Norazam Khamis said they were the 17th and 18th bodies found at the site next to the river at 4.40 pm.

“At 5 pm, the rescue team located another body in the same area and efforts are being done to bring it out,” he told reporters at a press conference at the location today.

Norazam said 19 bodies have been found as of this afternoon while 14 other victims still missing.

“Search and rescue efforts will continue until all the victims are found,” he said, adding that the operations will only be halted in the event of heavy rain.

A total of more than 700 rescue personnel are involved in the operations.

Meanwhile, Hulu Selangor District Police Chief Supt Suffian Abdullah said the next of kin of the deceased can go to the forensic department of Sungai Buloh Hospital to identify the body. - Bernama