Landslide: Body of child, clad in pink pyjamas found with four bags

BATANG KALI: The body of a girl, the 25th victim of the landslide at the Father’s Organic Farm campsite in Gohtong Jaya was found late last night with four bags containing clothes and a laptop computer.

Hulu Selangor District Police chief Supt Suffian Abdullah, however, said no identification documents were found in the bags or near the body when they were found at 11.15pm.

He said the girl, believed to be between six to 10 years old, was clad in pink pyjamas.

“The body has been taken to the Sungai Buloh Hospital for post-mortem, but the identity of the girl has yet to be ascertained,” he told a press conference here today, which was also attended by Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director Hafisham Mohd Noor.

The landslide which occurred at 2.42 am last Friday had claimed 25 lives so far while eight victims still missing. It was reported that 94 people were involved in the tragedy. - Bernama