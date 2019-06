GEORGE TOWN: Four Myanmar construction workers are feared to have being buried alive after a landslide had inundated their work site in Batu Ferringhi.

The incident occurred at 9.20pm tonight just as the workers were on the verge of completing their tasks for the evening.

Two state executive councillors; Phee Boon Poh and Zairil Khir Johari have posted confirmations about the incident, saying that the rescue personnel are trying to locate the workers.

The site was for the construction of a resort here.

Last year, nine foreigners suffocated to death at Bukit Kukus in Paya Terubong when the overhead land caved in on them.

In 2017, 11 workers, including a Malaysian supervisor were buried alive when a landslide swallowed them at a housing construction site in Tanjung Bungah.

The Penang Forum, a non governmental organisation (NGOs) — driven entity had often warned the state government about the perils of unstable hillslopes due to rapid development and torrential rainfall.