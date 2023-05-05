Landslide: DBKL to introduce early warning system

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will introduce an early warning system for landslides in the capital.

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Kamarulzaman Mat Salleh said the system will be implemented in stages, with priority given to high-risk locations.

“In addition, the DBKL, through its slope unit, is also actively monitoring high-risk landslide areas to ensure immediate action can be taken if there are early signs of slope failure.

“This unit will be responsible for updating existing slope data in KuLSIS (Kuala Lumpur Slope Information System) so that the total number of slopes recorded is the latest and accurate, in line with the rapid development in Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

According to him, there have been 108 landslides reported since December 2021, involving risky slopes requiring further action from the relevant parties.

He explained that of the total, 59 complaints involved road reserves where repair works have been completed, while 49 more slopes were under the responsibility of private landowners

The DBKL, he said, had issued notices to landowners to carry out repair works, which DBKL will monitor from time to time.

“Slope management in Kuala Lumpur actually involves various parties, dependent on and subject to the ownership of the land in the area. For example, if a landslide occurs in an area under the jurisdiction of the Federal Land Commissioner (PTP), the Public Works Department (JKR) will take appropriate action for repair work to be carried out.

“This is such as the incident which occurred at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy (MACA) on April 26. However, DBKL will be ready to assist if needed,” he said.

According to him, the management of landslides under DBKL’s responsibility covers road reserves, recreational areas and any land under its maintenance.

To further streamline slope management in the city, Kamarulzaman said DBKL is preparing Guidelines for Slope Maintenance in Owned Land Areas in Kuala Lumpur as a reference, specifically for private landowners.

In addition, the DBKL Slope Unit plans to meet and hold briefings with city folk to explain slope management in private areas to raise awareness about the early signs of landslides so that preventive measures can be taken.

“Through sharing information about landslides with city folk, it can help residents to be more proactive and prepared when landslides occur and know the safety aspects,” he said. - Bernama