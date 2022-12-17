Landslide: Four victims in Selayang Hospital stable - Health Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Four victims of the landslide tragedy at Father’s Organic Farm in Batang Kali, including a pregnant mother, being treated at Selayang Hospital are in stable condition, Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said.

“This was reported by specialists who treated them, we met all four of them, Alhamdulillah all of them are fine and there may be some who will be discharged tomorrow or the day after,” she said.

She told reporters this after visiting victims of the landslide at the hospital along with the wife of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also Bandar Tun Razak MP.

Also present were Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and Selangor health director Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman.

Dr Zaliha said the Health Ministry (MoH) will provide psychosocial support treatment to the victims and the families of the victims to ensure their mental and emotional health are in good condition.

She said the government through Selayang Hospital will provide the best treatment and care to all victims of the landslide.

“In that regard, I hope the family members will remain patient and strong in going through this test. I call on all Malaysians to pray for their strength and perseverance,” he said.

In the landslide at 2.42 am on Friday, a section of a slope measuring 300 m long and 70 m high came crashing down onto a campsite at the farm.

As of 4.05 pm Saturday, 61 out of the 94 victims have been found, 24 were confirmed dead and nine more are still missing. - Bernama