Landslide in Raub, no casualties reported

KUANTAN: The Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) today said no casualties were reported in the landslide incident at the rear of business premises at Jalan Tun Razak in Raub town, today.

Its Zone 3 chief Sharulnizam Nasir said the landslide occurred from a height of 15 metres and over 30 metres wide.

“The department was informed of the incident at 2.45 pm and an inspection was carried out to ensure the area was safe. Monitoring will be done from time to time to ensure no untoward incident,“ he said when contacted.

Meanwhile, Raub MP Chow Yu Hui said in a Facebook posting that the Raub District Council (MDR) was carrying out the clean-up work.

He also advised traders and their workers to stay out of the area. - Bernama