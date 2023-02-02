Landslide: Jalan Persiaran Senawang 3 unsafe, temporarily closed - JKR

SEREMBAN: Jalan Persiaran Senawang 3 situated opposite the Senawang police station here is temporarily closed to all vehicles due to a landslide in the area.

Negeri Sembilan Public Works Department (JKR) director Ir Wan Hasnan Wan Musa advised users to use alternative routes, namely Jalan Persiaran Senawang 1 and 2 to get to their respective destinations.

“Slope repair work is being carried out at the site and we expect it to be another two to three months before the road can be used.

“The temporary closure is necessary to ensure the safety and comfort of users in the future,” he told Bernama today.

He said the area previously had initial cracks and in response, contractors had been doing repair work.

However, due to rain almost every day, the cracks became more active and large which led to soil movement occurring and the location not being safe to pass through, Wan Hasnan said. - Bernama