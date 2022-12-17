Landslide: KPDN, supermarts send food aid to victims, workers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has sent food aid to rescue mission workers and victims of the landslide at the campsite Father’s Organic Farm campsite in Gohtong Jaya, Batang Kali, Selangor.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said the aid was sent in collaboration with several supermarkets.

“The aid was sent to Gohtong Jaya, Batang Kali. Other aid will follow soon. Please pray for the well-being of Malaysians affected by this tragedy,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Salahuddin also expressed his appreciation to the other ministries which deployed assistance to the scene of the incident.

According to the KPDN, the food aid, comprising bread, biscuits, mineral water and isotonic drinks, snacks, cereals and packet drinks, was contributed by Yayasan FoodBank Malaysia, AEON, Econsave, Lotus, MR DIY and 99 Speedmart.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar urged the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) and agencies under the ministry to help the families of victims of the landslide.

In a statement issued yesterday, he expressed condolences to the families of the victims of the landslide incident.

The 2.42am incident, which involved a landslide measuring 300 metres long and 70 metres high, resulted in 21 fatalities as of 7.10pm yesterday. - Bernama