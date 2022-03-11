Landslide: Loud bang heard and we ran for our lives - Witness

KUALA LUMPUR: “There were two landslides during the drizzle”, a witness of the landslide incident in Taman Bukit Permai 2, Ampang, involving 15 houses and 10 cars this evening, said.

The eyewitness, Azril Sham Mohamed, 50 said when the landslides occurred he had just returned home from work in Bangi at about 6 pm and suddenly he heard a loud bang.

“I quickly alerted my wife and children and we ran for our lives,” he told reporters at the scene tonight.

Azril said he has been staying in the area for 13 years and this was the first time a landslide had happened there.

In the incident, three victims are feared still buried while two more were found with the first victim successfully pulled out from the rubble at 6.54 pm with only minor injuries.

The second victim, a woman was found at 7.53 pm but died later, police said.

An engine with nine personnel from the Pandan Fire and Rescue station was rushed to the scene when they received an emergency call at 5.54 pm.

Search is currently underway to locate the three more victims, including a utility company maintenance employee.

Meanwhile, Angeozeel Andrew, 21, an employee of Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd, said he and three other colleagues had headed to the location on board two lorries to do maintenance work at about 4.30 pm.

“When we were about to start the maintenance work, it suddenly rained heavily, and we got into the lorries again.

“I and a friend got into a lorry in the front, which was about 10 metres ahead of the second lorry with two of our other colleagues,“ he told reporters at the scene today.

“We were resting in the truck, when not long after we heard a loud bang like thunder before I looked back and saw the other lorry behind us hit by the landslide.

“Three of us managed to get out of our vehicles in time, but we couldn’t find our fourth colleague,“ he said. - Bernama