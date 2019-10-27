Landslide: MB repeats reminder for villagers to move out

BATU GAJAH: Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu today repeated his urgings to the residents in Kampung Teras, Ijok in Batu Kurau to move out quickly from their homes to avoid a catastrophe from a landslide in the area.

He said, to date, the state government had provided surau or hall for the residents or victims who were involved in a landslide incident which occurred in the area on Friday while some opted to put up with families or closest relatives.

‘’There is a possibility of landslides taking place now due to the rainy season and we see the area is indeed exposed to landslides. So, we need to see as best as possible in all areas in the proximity and not just the place where a landslide had occurred.

‘’The Mineral and Geoscience Department of Malaysia is also looking at what is actually happening. As such, the government has advised the residents to temporarily vacate their houses until we can assure that the condition is truly safe ... that is more important,’’ he said.

He said this when met by reporters after launching the RM420,000 Pusing Basketball Court and 2019 Deepavali Celebration, here today.

Yesterday, Ahmad Faizal, when surveying the landslide area in the village, said the occupants of 50 houses were told to move out because the area was exposed to soil movements especially during the current rainy season.

In addition, he also advised road users to avoid using the Rantau Panjang-Lata Tinggi Road in the village which had also collapsed yesterday, but to use available alternative roads.

On Friday, a senior citizen was found dead after his house in the village was hit by a landslide in an incident at 6pm.

The victim was found buried under the landslide in the kitchen of his house by a search and rescue team at 10.31pm on the same day. - Bernama