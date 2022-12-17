Landslide: MOE assigns counselors at Sungai Buloh Hospital

SUNGAI BULOH: Nine Education Ministry (MOE) counsellors have been placed at the Sungai Buloh Hospital Forensic Department to offer support and psychosocial assistance to the family members of victims of the Father’s Organic Farm campsite landslide tragedy in Gohtong Jaya.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said all the counsellors will be on duty at the hospital until their task at the hospital is over.

“There are three shifts with three counsellors assigned to each shift,” she told reporters after checking on the counsellors at work at the Forensics Department here today.

Fadhlina said at the moment the victims’ families were going through a difficult period and need to be given space.

“I ask that they are given space and opportunity to get psychosocial support from Malaysians, besides offering prayers that the search and rescue operations process goes smoothly,” she said.

The landslide occurred at 2.42 am which resulted in a section of a ravine measuring almost 300 metres long and 70 metres high crashing onto the campsite.

As of 2 pm today, 10 persons are still reported missing while 23 have been confirmed dead out of 94 victims.

The SAR operation today resumed at 8 am this morning after the search was suspended at midnight last night following heavy rain. - Bernama