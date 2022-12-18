Landslide: Nurul Azmani first victim to be buried

KUALA LUMPUR: The body of one of the victims of the landslide tragedy at the Fathers’ Organic Farm campsite in Gohtong Jaya, Batang Kali, was safely buried at the Raudhatul Sakinah Muslim Cemetery (KL-Karak) in Taman Selasih here, at 10 pm.

The deceased’s mother, Siti Esah Hassan, 53, said the remains of Nurul Azmani Kamarulzaman, 31, were taken to the cemetery after the funeral prayers at the Abu Hurairah Mosque in Kampung Batu 5, Jalan Ipoh here.

According to Siti Esah, Nurul Azmani was the eldest of three siblings who worked as a canteen assistant at SJKC Mun Choong.

“She joined the camp because she was accompanying her employer who is also a teacher at the school, and she (Nurul Azmani) had promised to return to the village after the camping activity.

“On Wednesday, a night before the incident, she had contacted me to say that she had bought a ticket to return home to Kelantan, which would have been for yesterday (Friday),“ she said when met at the cemetery here tonight.

The deceased was one of the 24 victims who died in the landslide tragedy that occurred at 2.42 am on Friday.

As of 9 pm, a total of nine victims are still missing, while another 61 have been rescued. - Bernama