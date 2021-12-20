Landslide: One more body found in Telemong

BENTONG: The body of a local woman has been found at the mudslide in Telemong here, bringing the number of dead victims found in the incident to four.

Karak Fire and Rescue Station chief Suhairul Ibrahim said the body of the victim was found at 4.23 pm by firemen as well as residents of Felda Chemomoi.

He said the victim was identified by the next of kin of the mudslide tragedy.

“To date, firemen, police and villagers are still conducting search operations for the fifth victim at the location,” he told Bernama at the incident scene.

Yesterday, police received a report that five people were missing in a landslide incident in Telemong, Bentong, Pahang. - Bernama