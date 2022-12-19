Landslide: Personnel involved in SAR operation remain highly motivated: DG

BATANG KALI: Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) personnel involved in the operation to look for victims still missing in the landslide at the Father’s Organic Farm, Gohtong Jaya, here, remained highly motivated in carrying out the search and rescue efforts.

JBPM director-general Datuk Seri Mohamad Hamdan Wahid said all of them were still in good spirits with efforts to locate the remaining nine victims of the tragedy.

“Alhamdulillah, all of them remain focused on carrying out their task. They are working tirelessly and highly dedicated (to the task),” he told Bernama today.

Meanwhile, Selangor JBPM director Datuk Norazam Khamis said that so far the search and rescue (SAR) operations involved a total of 130 officers and personnel who were deployed on a rotational basis.

Earlier, six dogs from the K9 dog detection unit were brought to the search area at 8.30 am, as the SAR operation for the landslide victims entered its fourth day today.

The operation was suspended at about 9.30 pm yesterday due to unfavourable weather conditions.

As of now, a total of 24 victims have been confirmed dead out of a total of 94 people involved in the tragedy and 61 people have been rescued. - Bernama