Landslide: PM orders thorough, comprehensive search and rescue mission

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has ordered the search and rescue mission for victims of the landslide at the campsite at the Father’s Organic Farm near the road linking Batang Kali with Genting Highland be conducted thoroughly and systematically by all government departments.

“Malaysians, please pray so that this mission can be carried out smoothly and I will go down to the location tonight,“ he said in a statement here today.

Anwar said he was informed that several ministers involved would go to the location today and advised them not to interfere with the search and rescue work.

So far, eight people were killed and 60 others have been rescued in the landslide which occurred early today.

Currently, search and rescue operation is being carried out with the assistance of the K9 tracker dog unit, the Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) from the Sentosa, Ampang, Pandan, Kota Anggerik, Kajang dan Andalas fire and rescue stations and the Special Tactical Operation and Rescue Team (STORM). - Bernama