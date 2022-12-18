Landslide: Queen wants all parties to be patient as SAR teams doing their best

BATANG KALI: Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah has advised all parties, especially the victims’ families to continue to be patient as all search and rescue (SAR) personnel are doing their utmost best to look for the remaining nine missing victims.

Accompanied by her daughter Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Afzan Aminah Hafizatullah, Tunku Azizah arrived at Father’s Organic Farm camping site, here at 4.10pm and was greeted by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

After spending about 40 minutes at the SAR operation centre to listen to a briefing on the operations, the Queen then met with media practitioners waiting at the site.

Her Majesty then proceeded to inspect the site where the SAR efforts are being carried out, accompanied by Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Norazam Khamis.

The SAR operations at the camping site have entered the third day, with 24 victims confirmed dead and 61 rescued. - Bernama