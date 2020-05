KUALA LUMPUR: Residents of seven double-storey terrace houses in Taman Kelab Ukay, Bukit Antarabangsa here, have been ordered to vacate their homes following a landslide in the vicinity early today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director Hafisham Mohd Noor said the department was alerted of the incident at 2.21am and arrived at the scene at 2.33am.

“A total of 40 occupants in the seven houses were instructed to vacate their homes due to the presence of cracks on the walls of their houses,” he told reporters at the scene.

He said all the occupants were not allowed to be in their homes until the local authorities decide on the next course of action.

The landslide was believed to have occurred following continuous rain, resulting in soil movement in the area, he added.

A survey by Bernama at the location saw occupants of the affected houses waiting in an open area in front of their homes for workers from the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) to complete setting up tents.

It is also noticed that the location of the landslide is about two metres from their houses, causing serious cracks on some of the houses.The soil movement also caused the kitchen area of some house to cave-in.

Firefighters are also seen placing canvas sheets on the place where the landslide occurred to prevent further erosion.

Meanwhile, a resident, Amirul Al Jufri Abdul hamid, 27, said he realised the landslide at about 2 am when he heard the noise of trees falling behind the house and quickly alerted his family members, who were sleeping.

“This is the worst landslide. Prior to this, it was just a minor one and residents here took the initiative to put up a barrier, to prevent erosion or so on,“ he said, adding that he has been living in the area for more than 23 years.

Another resident, Sharifah Sawandin, 48, said a telephone call from a neighbour at about 1.30 am alerted her about the landslide.

“There are five of us in the house are we were all sleeping. The call from the neighbour woke us up and we were told to get our things and leave the house,” she said, adding that her family would comply with the order for them to vacate the house. — Bernama