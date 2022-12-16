Landslide: Resorts World Genting advises guests to use Karak Highway via Genting Sempah

KUALA LUMPUR: Resorts World Genting has advised its guests travelling to and from the resort to use the Karak Highway via Genting Sempah route until further notice following a landslide incident near the campsite at the Father’s Organic Farm in Gohtong Jaya, Batang Kali.

In a travel advisory released on its website, the resort operator said both sides of the road access to Resorts World Genting had been closed by the police following the incident.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused,” it said.

Currently, a search and rescue operation is being carried out by the authorities at the campsite near the road linking Batang Kali with Genting Highlands. - Bernama