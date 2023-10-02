Landslide risk: Residents in Taman Chenderong Jaya evacuated

IPOH: Some 28 residents from six families in Taman Chenderong Jaya, Batu Gajah, were evacuated to a relief centre last night following a landslide risk in the area.

A spokesman for the District Disaster Management Secretariat said the PPS at the Tanjung Tualang Multipurpose Hall was opened at 10.40 pm yesterday to accommodate the residents concerned.

“According to the residents, they heard sound like soil movement and prior to that, there was heavy rain.

“The relevant agencies are at the location for monitoring,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

No casualties were reported last night. - Bernama