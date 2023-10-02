Landslide risk: We heard earth movement sounds - Residents

KAMPAR: Several residents of Taman Chenderong Jaya, Batu Gajah who were forced to leave their homes due to a landslide risk said they heard earth movement sounds from a nearby hill before being instructed to evacuate.

Senior citizen, Latifa Ahmad, 66, said it was the first time such an incident had occurred after four years of living in the area, and she feared for the residents’ safety.

“Before this, there were minor incidents, and the authorities had installed retaining walls. However, the latest incident was quite bad because the movement was from the top,” she told Bernama when met at the temporary relief centre in Dewan Serbaguna Tanjung Tualang here.

Her neighbour, Kamarullah Ramli, 39, who has been living there for over 10 years, said the housing area was often hit by flash floods, but this was the first time it faced a landslide risk.

“I was working when I was informed by my neighbours about this landslide risk yesterday. This area is prone to flash floods, and I think the landslide risk was also caused by incessant heavy rain last night,” he said.

The three are among 28 residents from six families evacuated to the relief centre, which was opened at 10.40 pm yesterday.

The relevant agencies are monitoring the location, and no casualties have been reported so far.

A Bernama check in the area found that the authorities have cordoned off the affected area, and an investigation is underway to identify the cause of the incident. - Bernama