Landslide: SAR operation enters second day with 24 confirmed deaths

KUALA LUMPUR: The search and rescue (SAR) operation for victims of the landslide at a campsite along Jalan Batang-Kali-Genting Highlands entered its second day with 24 confirmed deaths and nine people still missing as of 6 pm.

Thick mud, filled with debris and rocks, along with water flow have complicated search efforts for those still missing, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Norazam Khamis said.

Today’s operation is expected to be round the clock but may be suspended due to safety factors should heavy rain occur, he said, adding that he did not discount the possibility that there might be victims who are safe but trapped by rock piles or trees.

So far, several victims were found buried in depths between three and five feet (0.91 metres to 1.52 metres), and there were some victims who were partially buried with parts of their bodies or limbs exposed at the surface, Norazam said.

He added that a total of 135 personnel from various agencies, along with seven K9 units and heavy machinery, were involved in today’s search.

Autopsies and identification of the deceased victims were still ongoing, and the identities of six victims have been confirmed through identification by their next-of-kin or fingerprint tests, according to a statement by the National Disaster Management Agency at 7 am today.

Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani was reported to have said that the campsite operator has been called in today to provide their statement at the Hulu Selangor district police chief, but efforts were still centred on the SAR operation.

Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad meanwhile was reported to have said that the investigation findings on the landslide will be obtained soon and will be brought to the Cabinet for further action.

Also, nine Education Ministry counsellors have been stationed at the Sungai Buloh Hospital’s forensics department to provide psychosocial support to the victims’ families, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said.

At 2.42 am early Friday morning, a 300m landslide with a height of 70m occurred at the Father’s Organic Farm campsite in Gohtong Jaya.

The second day of the SAR operation began at 8 am today after being suspended at midnight due to heavy rain. - Bernama