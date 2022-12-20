Landslide: SAR operation for remaining nine victims resumes this morning

BATANG KALI: The search and rescue (SAR) operation for the remaining nine victims of the landslide at the Father’s Organic Farm campsite in Gohtong Raya, here, resumed at 8.30 am today.

The operation, which has now entered its fifth day, involved personnel and assets from various agencies including sniffer dogs from the K9 dog detection unit.

The SAR operation was suspended at about midnight.

The landslide tragedy that struck at 2.42 am last Friday, has so far left 24 people dead, nine victims still missing and 61 survivors out of a total of 94 people involved. - Bernama