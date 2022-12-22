Landslide: SAR operation for remaining seven victims resumes

BATANG KALI: The search and rescue (SAR) operation for the remaining seven victims of the landslide tragedy at the Father’s Organic Farm campsite in Gohtong Jaya, here, resumed this morning.

The operation, which has now entered its seventh day, was suspended at about 10 pm yesterday.

The landslide tragedy that struck at 2.42 am last Friday (Dec 16), has so far left 24 people dead, seven victims still missing and 61 survivors out of a total of 94 people involved.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department, 29 of the victims were children while the other 65 were adults. - Bernama