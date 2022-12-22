Landslide: SAR Ops suspended due to heavy rain - Police

BATANG KALI: The search and rescue (SAR) operations for the remaining three victims of the landslide at the Fathers’ Organic Farm campsite in Gohtong Jaya here has been temporarily suspended.

Speaking to Bernama, Hulu Selangor district police chief Supt Suffian Abdullah said the SAR operations were stopped at 2.30 pm following heavy rain at the control posts (PKTK).

At 3.25 pm, the rain was still pouring and the tracking dogs from the K9 unit were spotted to have been brought out of the search area.

The landslide tragedy that struck at 2.42 am last Friday (Dec 16), has so far claimed 30 lives.

Of the 94 people involved, 61 were rescued and three others still missing. - Bernama