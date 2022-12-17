Landslide: SAR Ops to resume today

BATANG KALI: The search and rescue (SAR) operations for the remaining victims in the landslide incident at the Fathers’ Organic Farm campsite in Gohtong Jaya here has been suspended due to unfavourable weather conditions.

Hulu Selangor District Police chief Supt Suffian Abdullah said the SAR operations would resume today.

“The SAR operations for 12 more landslide victims have been temporarily suspended due to rain tonight (yesterday),” he said in a brief reply to Bernama.

As of yesterday, 12 more victims are reported missing while 21 bodies have been found and 61 rescued out of a total of 94 victims involved in the landslide incident at the popular campsite. - Bernama