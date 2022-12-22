Landslide: SAR suspended at 8pm, to continue at 8am tomorrow morning

BATANG KALI: The seventh day of the Search and Rescue (SAR) operation at the Father’s Organic Farm, campsite in Gohtong Jaya, here, the site of a tragic landslide, was suspended due to inclement weather at 8pm today and is expected to continue at 8am tomorrow morning.

Hulu Selangor police chief Supt Suffian Abdullah who confirmed the postponement when contacted by Bernama said the SAR will resume tomorrow morning, pending the weather condition.

In the tragic landslide that struck the campsite at 2.42 am last Friday where 92 campers were staying, bodies of 30 victims who perished have been found, 61 were rescued or escaped, leaving only one more body to be accounted for as of today.

The seventh day of SAR today, saw four more decomposing bodies found, namely that of a man, a woman and two children. The bodies were found at Sector C at a depth of 7 metres at 11.04 am.

However, heavy rain at the area forced the suspension of the SAR to enable geologists to inspect the earth movement in the area.

During a press conference held in the afternoon, police confirmed that the number of campers at the site during the tragedy was 92 and not 94 as reported earlier.

Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said the new total number of victims was confirmed after reviewing several documents, data and reports received from various parties, including the families of the victims. - Bernama