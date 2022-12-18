Landslide: Second day of SAR operation to continue until 4am - Police

BATANG KALI: The second day of the search and rescue (SAR) operation following the landslide tragedy at the Fathers’ Organic Farm campsite, Gohtong Jaya, here, will continue until 4 am on Sunday.

Hulu Selangor District Police chief Supt Suffian Abdullah said, however, it would depend on the weather condition during the night, before resuming again at 9 am.

“The SAR operation for nine more landslide victims will continue despite the rainy weather and challenging surroundings,“ he said during a press conference at the scene of the incident here tonight.

He is confident that with the expertise and hard work of all agencies involved, more victims would be found.

Meanwhile, Selangor JBPM deputy director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail said 135 of its personnel would be on duty until tomorrow morning.

“In terms of the assignment of personnel, we will have a rotation so that the operation is not affected and all personnel who enter the search area are in a state of readiness,“ he said.

As of 9 pm, nine out of 94 victims involved in the landslide incident were still reported missing, while 24 have been confirmed dead.

Meanwhile, a Bernama survey tonight found that light rain at the scene of the incident did not stop security personnel from carrying out their duties.

A large group of media personnel is also present. - Bernama