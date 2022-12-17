Landslide: Selangor Raja Muda inspects SAR operation for missing victims

BATANG KALI: The Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today inspected the search and rescue (SAR) operation for the missing victims after the landslide tragedy at the Father’s Organic Farm camping site in Gohtong Jaya here.

Tengku Amir Shah spent about 40 minutes at the scene and was briefed about the SAR operation by Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed and state Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Norazam Khamis at the command centre.

The SAR operation to look for 12 victims still missing resumed at 8 am today.

The 2.42 am incident on Friday saw a section of a ravine measuring almost 300 metres long and 70 metres high crashing onto the campsite.

As of last night, 12 victims are reported missing, while 21 bodies have been found and 61 rescued out of 94 victims involved in the landslide incident. - Bernama