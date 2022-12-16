Landslide: Selangor Sultan, Tengku Permaisuri offer condolences to victims’ families

SHAH ALAM: Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin expressed their sadness and sympathy over the landslide tragedy that occurred at a camping site in Gohtong Jaya, Batang Kali in the Hulu Selangor district, early this morning.

Through a post on Selangor Royal Office Facebook, the Selangor Ruler and Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin also expressed their condolences to all the victims and relatives of the families involved.

The Selangor Sultan also said that he was shocked and saddened when informed about the incident that claimed many lives.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi informed that 21 victims of the landslide incident at Father’s Organic Farm campsite, Gohtong Jaya were confirmed dead as of 7.10 pm. - Bernama