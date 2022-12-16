Landslide: Seven victims receive treatment at three hospitals - Zaliha

KUALA LUMPUR: Seven victims of the landslide at a camping site near the Father’s Organic Farm, Gohtong Jaya, Batang Kali, early today, have been sent for treatment at the hospitals in Selayang, Kuala Lumpur and Kuala Kubu Bharu.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said three of them, including a pregnant woman, were being treated at the red zone of Selayang Hospital, the other three at the Kuala Kubu Bharu Hospital and another, who sustained a spinal injury, was at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

“Some of the victims sustained facial injury and are at the Emergency Department for observation,” she told a press conference at the Selayang Hospital here today.

Earlier, she was briefed on the condition of the landslide victims by the management of Selayang Hospital.

It is learned that the three landslide victims receiving treatment at the Selayang Hospital are between the age of 13 and 41.

So far, 53 victims have been brought out from the landslide, with the death toll now at 11 people, and 23 others still missing

According to the police, about 100 people are believed trapped in the incident.

Currently, the search and rescue operation is carried out with the assistance of the K9 tracker dog unit, the Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) from the Sentosa, Ampang, Pandan, Kota Anggerik, Kajang dan Andalas fire and rescue stations and the Special Tactical Operation and Rescue Team (STORM). - Bernama