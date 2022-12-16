Landslide : Singapore leaders convey condolences to Malaysian counterparts

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has conveyed his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to all those affected by the landslide at Genting Highlands today.

Lee was deeply saddened to learn of the landslide, which resulted in the tragic loss of lives and many injuries.

Lee said this in a condolence letter to his Malaysian counterpart Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The text of the letter was appended to the media.

“On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I wish to convey our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to all those affected by the landslide, and we wish a swift recovery to the injured,” he wrote.

It was reported that 21 people were confirmed dead in the landslide as of 7.10 pm. The landslide in Selangor state bordering the capital, Kuala Lumpur, occurred before 3am, tearing down a hillside into an organic farm that officials said was operating the campsite illegally.

Lee also expressed his appreciation to Malaysia for the assistance rendered to Singaporeans affected by the landslide.

“The Singapore Civil Defence Force stands ready to assist with Malaysia’s ongoing search and rescue efforts if necessary,” he said.

The republic’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan also wrote a condolence letter to his Malaysian counterpart Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir.

“ I am very sorry to hear of the Genting Highlands landslide, which has resulted in several deaths and many injuries.

“I would like to convey my deepest condolences and sympathies to the victims and their families, and thank Malaysia for supporting Singaporeans affected by the landslide,” he wrote.

Separately, the republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said the Singapore Government is closely monitoring the situation.

“There are three Singaporeans amongst those rescued by the Malaysian authorities. The Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur is in touch with the three Singaporeans,” the ministry’s spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the ministry has also reached out to those e-Registered with MFA to be in Genting Highlands. - Bernama