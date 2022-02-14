Landslide: Tongod police station staff, families evacuated

TONGOD: The staff and families of the Tongod police station here, involving nine families and 31 people, were evacuated today as a safety measure following a landslide that occurred near the station compound early Sunday morning (Feb 13).

The Sabah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat in a statement said two temporary evacuation centres (PPS) had been activated, namely the Tongod District Office Rest House and the Tongod District Council Rest House.

“The two PPS were activated at 9 am and the families involved were evacuated for safety purposes,“ the statement said.

Meanwhile, Kinabatangan Fire and Rescue Station chief Nurul Azlan Shah Jamaludin said the incident happened at about 2.45 am.

He said that although it did not involve damage to the building structures there, the landslide situation was worrying and the officers and families living in the police station quarters were ordered to evacuate as a safety measure.

“The Fire and Rescue Department covered the rubble with canvas and installed safety tape to cordon off the affected area,“ he said when contacted.

Tongod, in Sabah’s Sandakan Division, is located 192.8 kilometres southwest of Sandakan city. - Bernama