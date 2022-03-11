Landslide victim was appointed contractor, not Air Selangor staff

KUALA LUMPUR: Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) today clarified that a victim of the landslide in Taman Bukit Permai, Ampang, yesterday was a worker of an appointed contractor and was not the company’s employee.

Air Selangor in a statement today said in the incident, six workers of a contractor appointed by Air Selangor were at the location in the March 10 incident to inspect the site as well as repair a pipe valve.

“Air Selangor records its regrets over the tragedy which took the life of an Air Selangor appointed contractor worker. In the incident, one of the workers was trapped. He was not an Air Selangor employee.

“We in Air Selangor regretted and viewed the landslide incident seriously as workers of our appointed contractor were at the site,” it said in a statement.

The statement also said Air Selangor emphasised on the safety and well-being of all employees at work regardless of whether they are workers of a contractor on duty at the site.

Air Selangor will continue to cooperate with all authorities and parties concerned to assist workers of the appointed contractor affected in the incident.

Yesterday, 13 areas around Kuala Lumpur experienced unscheduled water supply disruption following emergency work to repair a burst pipe in Jalan Kuari, Kampung Cheras Baru, and it is expected to be fully restored by early tomorrow morning. — Bernama