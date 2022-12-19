Landslide victims loved camping together as a family

SUNGAI BULOH: A couple and two of their children who were killed in the landslide that hit the Father’s Organic Farm campsite in Batang Kali last Friday really loved camping together as a family.

According to the victim’s sister who only wished to be known as Mary, 58, her sister and her family often went camping when they had free time and also informed her about their trip to Father’s Organic Farm.

“We knew they were going camping there (Father’s Organic Farm) with friends. The friends also brought along their families. They really loved camping.

“As soon as we learnt of the incident through the news and our social media, we were very worried and could only pray. We really hoped they were safe,” she told reporters after the identification process at the Sungai Buloh Hospital forensics department near here.

Mary said the autopsies had been conducted on the remains of her sister and her husband, along with that of her three-year-old son, and their identities had been confirmed and their family would claim them tonight.

The body of their six-year-old daughter, however, has yet to be found.

The third day of the search and rescue (SAR) operation to locate the remaining nine missing victims in the landslide came to a close tonight due to rain and will resume today, depending on weather conditions, according to Hulu Selangor district police chief Supt Suffian Abdullah.

A total of 24 victims have been confirmed dead so far. - Bernama