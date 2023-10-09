Landslip at LPT1

KUANTAN: The concession holder of East Coast Expressway Phase 1 (LPT1), ANIH Berhad confirmed a landslip has resulted in road cracks at kilometre (KM) 118.2 to KM117.8 westbound in Temerloh near here, today.

Accordingly, ANIH Berhad closed the emergency and left lanes of the route and activated a contra route from KM116.5 to KM119.4.

“Users are advised to drive carefully and obey the signs and the instructions of the staff at the location,“ said the statement uploaded on the official Facebook account of ANIH Berhad today.

It is understood that the landslip was noticed this morning, while the cause is still being investigated.

The landslip however did not cause untoward incidents.-Bernama