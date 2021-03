KUALA LUMPUR: Lane closure will be carried out intermittently at Jalan Putra Permai (Puchong/Putrajaya/Seri Kembangan bound) for a month from March 4 to April 3.

MMC Gamuda KVMRT (PDP SSOP) Sdn Bhd in a statement today said the closure from 9am to 4pm during the period is to allow works on the drainage system as well as other construction related works.

“During the lane closure over a stretch of a 150 metres, road users from Serdang to Puchong and Putrajaya will be diverted to the right lane,” said the statement.

Motorists are also advised to comply with traffic signages and flag guards on duty during the closure. — Bernama