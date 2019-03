KUALA LUMPUR: Lanes on Lebuhraya Damansara-Puchong (LDP) for both northbound and southbound directions near the Bandar Puteri Puchong Interchange will be closed to traffic early this Saturday morning.

IOI Properties Group Berhad in a statement today said that the closure is to facilitate the next stage of upgrading work around the interchange.

“For northbound traffic to Kuala Lumpur/Damansara, the left and middle lanes of the LDP near the Bandar Puteri Puchong Interchange will be closed from 12.01 am to 5.30 am on March 9.

“The fast lane will remain open during this period. However, the fast lane will be closed to traffic for 15 minutes when the steel girder is being lifted into place,“ according to the statement.

Meanwhile, for southbound traffic to Putrajaya/Cyberjaya, all lanes on LDP near the interchange will be closed from 12.01 am to 5.30 am on the same day.

“The traffic will be diverted as follows: Turn left into Lebuh Puteri, make a U-turn opposite Giant Hypermarket, keep left and turn into LDP toward Putrajaya/Cyberjaya,“ according to the statement.

The RM20 million interchange upgrade by IOI Properties Group Berhad is part of an ongoing RM63.9 million traffic enhancement project for Bandar Puteri Puchong.

It is aimed at enhancing connectivity of Bandar Puteri Puchong and improving traffic flow between LDP and its neighboring townships. — Bernama