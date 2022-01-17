Lang Tengah Turtle Watch launches nest adoption campaign

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Lang Tengah Turtle Watch (LTTW) is organising the 2022 Turtle Nest Adoption Campaign to raise public awareness not to consume turtle eggs and to boycott its sale in the market.

LTTW Field Project manager Yasmin Rizal said the conservation work in collaboration with Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) would ensure turtle eggs hatch safely in the hatchery, as well as provide opportunities for local licensed turtle egg harvesters to generate income.

“The funds donated will be used to purchase turtle eggs from licensed lessors and used entirely for turtle conservation purposes,“ she said in a statement here today.

Each adopted nest allows up to 150 endangered turtles to go out to sea, rather then ending up in the marketplace, she added.

To adopt a nest, or to find out more about LTTW wildlife conservation activities, please visit http://tinyurl.com/AdoptionFormLTTW or https://www.langtengahturtlewatch.org/adoptions/. - Bernama