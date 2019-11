SHAH ALAM: The first and second phases of the Langat 2 Water Treatment Plant (LRA) are scheduled to begin operations in January next year.

Selangor State Infrastructure and Public Amenities, Agriculture Modernisation and Agro-based Industry Committee chairman Izham Hashim said the operations of the two Langat 2 phases could increase the water reserves in the state, given the capacity to produce 565 million litres of water per day (JLH).

He said that the two phases of the Langat 2 LRA were still at the trial stage to ensure they were able to meet water supply demand in the Klang Valley.

“When they begin operating in January, phase 1 and phase 2 of the Langat 2 LRA will produce 325 JLH. Later in March, another 240 JLH will be produced by both phases, bringing the total number to 565 JLH,” he said when met by reporters at the Selangor State Assembly (DUN) building lobby, here today.

Izham said the Langat 2 LRA project involved many stages, but for now, only the first and second phases were ready to begin operation.

Asked if the project could address the issue of frequent water supply disruptions in the Klang Valley, Izham said most of the problems were caused by human negligence.

“It’s not due to the insufficient water supply, if we look at it, the water supply disruptions occur due to river pollutions and burst pipes, which often happen due to negligence while carrying out works,“ he said.

The construction of the RM8 billion Langat 2 LRA began in 2014 to meet the high water supply demand in the Klang Valley, and is capable of supplying 1,130 JLH when it is fully completed. - Bernama