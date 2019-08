LANGKAWI: History was made here when the island became the first district in the country to fully migrate from analogue to digital television broadcast.

The digital upgrade is a boon for tourism here as the district with a population of 80,000 draws an average of one million visitors every year.

The transition from the analogue television broadcast to the myFreeview digital TV broadcast throughout the country would allow more diversified content to be delivered to consumers, Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said today.

He said there are some teething problems with the upgrade but it is expected whenever a new system is introduced.

“But I am optimistic that over time, we would overcome the issues,“ he said.

All the consumers need is to purchase a decoder and a VHF antenna to tune in to 15 TV channels and five radio stations with better sound and high definition picture quality. The broadcaster will provide up to 30 TV channels

A total of two million free decoders will also be made available to households, who cannot afford the migrate to digital.

For the network owners, the digital platform allows them a new platform for advertising as well as access to the internet commercial markets.

myFreeview platform is managed by the ministry’s partner, MyTv Broadcasting Sdn Bhd, which has installed 44 transmission towers throughout the country. It will also provide direct to home satellite link-up for rural areas.

Gobind said the 15 channels available in the myFreeview are important for the delivery of accurate information to consumers.

He also said the ministry is monitoring the sale of illegal set boxes.