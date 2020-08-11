Langkawi Bersatu not dissolved, says vice-chief

LANGKAWI: Langkawi Bersatu vice-chief Hashim Md Noh has denied the claim that the division had been dissolved following the termination from the party of its chief and resignation of its deputy chief along with seven committee members.

Citing Clause 19 (19.9) of the party constitution, he said, it provides that a division’s vice-chief would carry the acting position in the absence of its chief or deputy head.

He said the Langkawi Bersatu division has 18 committee members with an additional four members appointed by the division chief, as provided by the party constitution.

“After the membership of the division chief (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) was terminated and the deputy chief (Shukor Bahari), Srikandi head Azlina Mansor and six other committee members resigned, the division still has nine legitimate committee members according to party constitution,” he told a media conference here, last night.

Also present were the division’s Armada head Amar Pared Mahamud, Srikandi deputy head Rohaiza Sharif and six remaining committee members, Kuah assemblyman Mohd Firdaus Ahmad and Ayer Hangat assemblyman Juhari Bulat.

On Sunday (Aug 9), Langkawi Bersatu deputy chief Shukor Bahari announced his resignation effective immediately and claimed that 22 of the division’s committee members would also leave the party.

At the media conference, Hashim also announced four new appointments to the positions of the division’s secretary, treasurer and information chief to continue the party’s struggle.

“As the division vice chief according to Clause 19 (19.9), I hereby announced the appointment of Mohd Firdaus as secretary, Juhari (treasurer) and Ahmad Nazlan Abu Hassan (information chief).

Langkawi Bersatu would also appoint four more new committee members which would bring the total number of its leadership to 16, he added. — Bernama