Langkawi boy, aged 6, drives mom’s car for 2.5 km before hitting lamp post

ALOR SETAR: A six-year-old boy drove a car for about 2.5 kilometres and lost control of the vehicle before crashing into a lamp post along Jalan Bukit Tangga in Langkawi, last night.

Langkawi police chief ACP Shariman Ashari said the boy, however, only suffered a cut to his chin in an incident at about 11 pm.

He said the boy was driving the Toyota Vios car with his three-year-old brother, who was unhurt in the accident.

“The police received a call from the public at 11.15 pm regarding the incident,” he said in a statement today.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the boy had driven the car from his home in Kampung Padang Mengkuang without his parents’ knowledge, he said.

Shariman said the boys had sneaked out from their house when their mother was in the bathroom and their father was asleep.

He added that the case was being investigated under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987 as well as Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001. - Bernama